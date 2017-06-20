News

Red-Band ‘American Assassin’ Trailer Finally Arrives

Posted by Anton Volkov on

American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp, a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley. The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton and Taylor Kitsch, American Assassin is released in the U.S. and UK on September 15.

