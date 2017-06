We have an EXCLUSIVE first look at the trailer for @MilesTeller's new film 'Thank You For Your Service' @TYFYSMovie https://t.co/6xAQqfFRCW pic.twitter.com/MRRxfJJ3hw — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) June 20, 2017

Thank You for Your Service follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Beulah Koale, Amy Schumer, and Scott Haze, Thank You For Your Service is released October 27 in the U.S., with a UK date to be announced.

