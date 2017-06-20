IN THE PIPELINE: New ‘My Little Pony’ Trailer On The Way

People have been asking us for a whole about info on a new My Little Pony trailer, and now we can safely say – there is indeed a new trailer coming. It has been rated by the German FSK, and we expect it online likely in time for Despicable Me 3 next week. We will be sure to update as soon as more info comes in.

A new dark force is threatening Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity – embark on a quest beyond Equestria to use the magic of friendship and save their home.

Featuring the voices of the original TV series cast including Tara Strong, as well as guest stars Emily Blunt, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Saldana and Sia, My Little Pony arrives in U.S. theatres on October 6, and in the UK on October 20. See the announcement teaser below:

Advertisements