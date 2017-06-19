UPDATE: The Real First ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Trailer Lands Saturday

UPDATE:

Join us for the WORLD PREMIERE of the #PitchPerfect3 trailer & appearance by the @PitchPerfect cast during #VidConUS Night of Awesome! pic.twitter.com/KCCvTGdfgw — VidCon (@VidCon) June 19, 2017

Last Friday, Universal dropped a special behind-the-scenes reel from Trish Sie’s Pitch Perfect 3 celebrating the wrapping of filming. Many sites have mistakenly called it the first trailer (no doubt for clicks), but now the real first trailer will be on the way soon, as it has been rated by Ontario’s Film Authority board.

The wrap reel was accompanied by a message that a ‘special announcement’ is coming today, and with this, it seems that this announcement is indeed of the release date of the trailer. As soon as it lands, we will be sure to update.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld and Ruby Rose, Pitch Perfect 3 is released in the U.S. and UK on December 22.

Advertisements