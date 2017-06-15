OFFICIAL: First ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ Trailer Debuts Thursday

UPDATE:

See your favorite co-dads back in action when the official trailer for #DaddysHome2 debuts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/KuKO14LPPG — Daddy's Home 2 (@DaddysHome) June 15, 2017

Likely in time for Transformers: The Last Knight‘s release next week, Paramount are set to launch the first trailer for Daddy’s Home 2 – which has been rated by Alberta Film Ratings yesterday. We’ll be sure to have it here as soon as it lands online.

In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty and Brad have joined forces to provide their kids with t he perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

Daddy’s Home 2 stars Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Linda Cardellini, John Cena, John Lithgow & Mel Gibson, and is released November 10 in the U.S., followed by the UK on November 22.

