‘Daddy’s Home 2’ Gets First Trailer

In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty and Brad have joined forces to provide their kids with t he perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.
Daddy’s Home 2 stars Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Linda Cardellini, John Cena, John Lithgow & Mel Gibson, and is released November 10 in the U.S., followed by the UK on November 22.
