After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

Featuring the voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez and David Tennant, Ferdinand charges into U.S. cinemas on December 15 – going up against Star Wars: The Last Jedi – followed by the UK on December 22.

