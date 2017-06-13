IN THE PIPELINE: First ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ Trailer Coming Soon

We expect this summer to be big with first looks at the major awards players this autumn and winter. We’ve already gotten a look at Wonder from Lionsgate, and now Fox Searchlight are set to being out the first trailer for Simon Curtis’s Goodbye Christopher Robin. The piece has been rated by the BBFC today suggesting an imminent release, and as soon as we get updates on its online and theatrical launches we will be sure to update.

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne and his nanny Olive, Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

Starring Domhnall Gleason, Margot Robbie and Kelly Macdonald, the film is released September 29 in the UK and October 13 in the United States.

