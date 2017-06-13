News

First ‘Flatliners’ Trailer Arrives

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Five medical students, hoping to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment. By stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience. As the investigation becomes more and more perilous, they are forced to confront the sins of their pasts, as well as contend with the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.

Starring Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev and Kiefer Sutherland (reprising his role from the original film), Flatliners is released in the U.S. and UK on September 29.

(via Fandango)

