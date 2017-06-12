CONFIRMED: Red-Band ‘American Assassin’ Trailer This Week

We’ve had a tense teaser trailer released for American Assassin, and now Lionsgate and CBS Films are set to release a full red-band trailer for the adaptation of Vince Flynn’s acclaimed book. It has arrived in North American cinemas this week courtesy Deluxe Digital, and we expect it online in the days ahead.

American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp, a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley. The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton and Taylor Kitsch, American Assassin is released in the U.S. and UK on September 15. See the teaser below:

Advertisements