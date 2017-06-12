CONFIRMED: New Trailer For Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Detroit’ This Week

Following a gripping teaser, Annapurna are set to launch the brand new trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit this week. It has arrived in North American cinemas this week courtesy Deluxe Digital, and we expect it online in the days ahead.

Detroit tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of ‘67.

Starring John Boyega, Will Poulter and Anthony Mackie, Detroit is released in the U.S. on August 4, followed by the UK on August 25. See the first trailer below:

