Confirmed Trailers, Weekly Trailer Updates

CONFIRMED: New Trailer For Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Detroit’ This Week

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Following a gripping teaser, Annapurna are set to launch the brand new trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit this week. It has arrived in North American cinemas this week courtesy Deluxe Digital, and we expect it online in the days ahead.

Screenshot at Jun 12 16-33-18

Detroit tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of ‘67.

Starring John Boyega, Will Poulter and Anthony Mackie, Detroit is released in the U.S. on August 4, followed by the UK on August 25. See the first trailer below:

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s