CONFIRMED: First Trailer For ‘Marshall’ This Week

It’s been a big week for Chadwick Boseman – the first Black Panther trailer landed over the weekend, and now the first trailer for Marshall is set to launch this week. It has arrived in North American cinemas this week courtesy Deluxe Digital, and we expect it online in the days ahead.

As the nation teeters on the brink of WWII, a nearly bankrupt NAACP sends Thurgood Marshall to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur against his wealthy socialite employer in a sexual assault and attempted murder trial that quickly became tabloid fodder. In need of a high profile victory but muzzled by a segregationist court, Marshall is partnered with Samuel Friedman, a young Jewish lawyer who has never tried a case.

Also starring Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Sterling K. Brown and Dan Stevens, Marshall is released in the U.S. on October 13, with a UK date to be announced.

Advertisements