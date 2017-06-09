OFFICIAL: ‘Black Panther’ Teaser Trailer Tonight At NBA Finals

T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.
Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is released February 16, 2018 in the U.S. and UK.
