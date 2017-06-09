IN THE PIPELINE: First Trailer For ‘Flatliners’ Remake On The Way

We’ve gotten a surprising amount of questions regarding trailers for Niels Arden Oplev’s remake/sequel to the 1990 hit Flatliners, and now we can reveal that the first look will be on the way imminently – having been rated by the BBFC today.

As soon as we get more information, we will be sure to update.

Flatliners, only in theaters September 29. pic.twitter.com/fszWJum3rX — Flatliners (@FlatlinersMovie) June 9, 2017

Five medical students, hoping to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment. By stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience. As the investigation becomes more and more perilous, they are forced to confront the sins of their pasts, as well as contend with the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.

Starring Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev and Kiefer Sutherland (reprising his role from the original film), Flatliners is released in the U.S. and UK on September 29.

Advertisements