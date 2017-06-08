The Final Battle Is Upon Us In Sixth ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Trailer

Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager; Bumblebee; an English Lord; and an Oxford Professor.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci and John Turturro, Transformers: The Last Knight is released in the UK on June 22, followed by the U.S. the next day.

