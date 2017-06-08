In The Pipeline

IN THE PIPELINE: ‘Happy Death Day’ Trailer Incoming – Is It ‘Half To Death’?

Posted by Anton Volkov on

It’s not often we get a trailer update on a purported major studio release of which there is no apparent record, but this is what we’ve got tonight – Alberta Film Ratings have classified a trailer for a Universal film titled Happy Death Day.

Screenshot_20170608-204842-01

At the time of writing there is no film with that name on the studio’s release schedule, but there is a Blumhouse production titled Half to Death – which this may just be a new title for, with the below synopsis suggesting as such. Whatever this film may end up being, a first trailer is on the way, and we’ll have it online when officially released.

Blumhouse produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller, in which a college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.

Starring Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard and Ruby Modine, Half to Death is released October 13 in the United States, followed by October 20 in the UK.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s