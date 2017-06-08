IN THE PIPELINE: ‘Happy Death Day’ Trailer Incoming – Is It ‘Half To Death’?

It’s not often we get a trailer update on a purported major studio release of which there is no apparent record, but this is what we’ve got tonight – Alberta Film Ratings have classified a trailer for a Universal film titled Happy Death Day.

At the time of writing there is no film with that name on the studio’s release schedule, but there is a Blumhouse production titled Half to Death – which this may just be a new title for, with the below synopsis suggesting as such. Whatever this film may end up being, a first trailer is on the way, and we’ll have it online when officially released.

Blumhouse produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller, in which a college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.

Starring Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard and Ruby Modine, Half to Death is released October 13 in the United States, followed by October 20 in the UK.

