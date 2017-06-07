OFFICIAL: Sixth (!!!) ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Trailer Arrives Thursday – Get A Peek With New Japanese Trailer

All we can say is…Paramount are certainly trying to get word about this film out there. Stay tuned this time tomorrow.

New #Transformers: The Last Knight trailer arrives tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/oBHfwVGxai — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountUK) June 7, 2017

UPDATE: A brand new Japanese trailer, which may or may not be a version of tomorrow’s new trailer (the dialogue appears in some international social media posts announcing tomorrow’s release), has arrived overnight. Check it out below:

Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager; Bumblebee; an English Lord; and an Oxford Professor.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci and John Turturro, Transformers: The Last Knight is released in the UK on June 22, followed by the U.S. the next day. See the recently released extended TV trailer below:

