IN THE PIPELINE: New Trailer For Pixar’s ‘Coco’ On The Way

No doubt in time for the studio’s Cars 3 which is released in North America on June 16, Disney/Pixar are set to launch a brand new trailer for Coco. The new look was rated by Consumer Protection BC and as always, we will be sure to update once we hear more information.

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Starring Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal and Benjamin Bratt, Coco is released November 22 in the U.S. and December 8 in the UK. See the first trailer below:

