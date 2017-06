Tom Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman, in this international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history.

Also starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sarah Wright, American Made is released in the U.S. on September 29, with a UK date to be updated.

