Annapurna Pictures have officially released the cryptic teaser for Professor M – also known as Professor Marston & the Wonder Women. The first look debuted in theatres this weekend in front of Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman, and is now officially online. Watch below:

Directed by Angela Robinson and starring Luke Evans as the creator of the iconic DC superhero, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote, Annapurna release the film at some point soon.

