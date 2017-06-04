Optimus Prime Goes To War In Extended ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ TV Trailer

We’ve already had three domestic and one international trailer for Michael Bay’s final Transformers film as director, and this morning Paramount have released a brand new – fifth in total – trailer. Running nearly 2 minutes, it’s billed as an ‘extended TV spot’ – although might it be shown in cinemas with The Mummy this week? This piece may also be our final extensive look at the film which is out later this month – with shorter TV spots ramping up in the days and weeks ahead.

Tomorrow, get your tickets to special first screenings of #Transformers: The Last Knight in theaters, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D. pic.twitter.com/NaMTqb2nBE — #TRANSFORMERS (@transformers) 4 June 2017

Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager; Bumblebee; an English Lord; and an Oxford Professor.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci and John Turturro, Transformers: The Last Knight is released in the UK on June 22, followed by the U.S. the next day.

