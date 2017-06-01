News

The Heist Is On In New ‘Baby Driver’ Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

A talented, young getaway driver  relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams, Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into
working for a crime boss, he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Starrung Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, with Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx, Baby Driver is released in the U.S. and UK on June 28.

