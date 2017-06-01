News

Clues Are Everywhere In First ‘Murder On The Orient Express’ Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad, Murder On The Orient Express is out November 3 in the UK, followed by the U.S. on November 10.

