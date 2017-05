Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction.

Based on Charles Martin’s novel, and starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba; The Mountain Between Us is released in the U.S. and the UK on October 20.

Advertisements