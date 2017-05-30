IN THE PIPELINE: First Trailer For Doug Liman’s ‘American Made’ Next Week?

In what should be absolutely no surprise, Universal appear to be using the release of one Tom Cruise tentpole vehicle to launch the promotion of another. The studio are set to release the first trailer for Doug Liman’s American Made very soon, as the new look has been rated by the BBFC today. Given the timing and the studio, it’s incredibly likely this trailer will arrive next week in time for The Mummy – which also stars Tom Cruise.

As always, as soon as we get confirmation of the trailer’s placement with The Mummy and/or an official online release announcement, we will be sure to update this post.

Barry Seal, a TWA pilot, is recruited by the CIA to provide reconnaissance on the burgeoning communist threat in Central America and soon finds himself in charge of one of the biggest covert CIA operations in the history of the United States. The operation spawns the birth of the Medellin cartel and almost brings down the Reagan White House.

Also starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sarah Wright, American Made is released in the U.S. on September 29, with a UK date to be updated.

