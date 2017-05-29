CONFIRMED: First ‘The Mountain Between Us’ Trailer Drops This Week

Along with the first look at Murder On The Orient Express, 20th Century Fox are launching the teaser trailer for The Mountain Between Us this week. The trailer has been sent to North American cinemas by Deluxe Digital to play with Wonder Woman, and we expect it to arrive online in the coming days. We will be sure to have it here as soon as it does, as well as update when an official online launch is announced.

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction.

Based on Charles Martin’s novel, and starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba; The Mountain Between Us is released in the U.S. and the UK on October 20.

