CONFIRMED: First ‘Murder On The Orient Express’ Trailer Lands This Week

Prepare for the inevitable gifs of that moustache – 20th Century Fox are set to release the first trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s big screen adaptation of Murder On The Orient Express this week. The trailer has been sent to North American cinemas by Deluxe Digital to play with Wonder Woman, and we expect it to arrive online in the coming days. We will be sure to have it here as soon as it does, as well as update when an official online launch is announced.

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad, Murder On The Orient Express is out November 3 in the UK, followed by the U.S. on November 10.

