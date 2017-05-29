CONFIRMED: Annapurna Pictures To Launch Mysterious ‘Professor M’ Teaser Trailer With ‘Wonder Woman’

Now this one is a complete mystery.

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures are set to launch a 28-second teaser trailer for a movie that may or may not be called Professor M this week – the trailer has been sent to North American cinemas by Deluxe Digital to play with Wonder Woman.

As of the time writing, there is no information available online as to what Professor M is, or when exactly it’s released. It’s equally possible that this is a codename for a different Annapurna film – although we highly doubt it’s Bond 25, the distribution rights for which the upstart distributor are reportedly bidding for.

UPDATE: might this be a first look at Angela Robinson’s Professor Marston & the Wonder Women? At the moment, there has been no distributor or release date announced for the film, which stars Luke Evans as the creator of the iconic DC Comics character. (h/t @MicklMan)

If anything, this suggests that the studio has another film this year – aside from Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit – which they are self-distributing. In any case, stay tuned, and we will be sure to update as soon as we are able to find out more information.

