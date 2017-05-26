‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Unloads Hilarious New Trailer

Lionsgate have revealed the new green-band trailer for Patrick Hughes’ The Hitman’s Bodyguard on Jimmy Kimmel Live – featuring less Whitney Houston, but a better idea of the story, as well as our first looks at Commissioner Gordon Gary Oldman and Elektra Élodie Yung. Without further ado, watch it below:

There is a red-band version playing in North American theatres now with Baywatch, which we hope arrives online soon. We will update when it does.

The world’s top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, The Hitman’s Bodyguard arrives in U.S. and UK cinemas on August 18.

Advertisements