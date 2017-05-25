Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Wind River’ Launches First Trailer

TWC have released the long-awaited first trailer for Sicario and Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sherdian’s directorial debut Wind River. EW has the exclusive on the new look – click the image below to watch it on their site, and we will update as soon as it’s officially live on YouTube.

WIND RIVER is a chilling thriller that follows a rookie FBI agent who teams up with a local game tracker with deep community ties and a haunted past to investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving the mysterious death.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, Wind River is released August 4 in the U.S. and September 8 in the UK.

