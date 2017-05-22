OFFICIAL: One More ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer Swings In Wednesday

Sony Pictures have officially announced today that the third and likely final trailer for Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming will arrive on Wednesday, May 24. We’ll be sure to have the new look here as soon as it’s online (UPDATE: Sony India have deleted the tweet, but the trailer will be arriving in U.S. theatres this week).

Your week is about to get a whole lot better.

You know why?

Because a brand new trailer for #SpiderManHomecoming is swinging in! pic.twitter.com/3adw3caKWG — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) May 22, 2017

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Starring Tom Holland as the titular hero, as well as Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Spider-Man: Homecoming is released July 5 in the UK, followed by July 7 in the U.S.. See the latest trailer below:

