IN THE PIPELINE: A ‘Paddington 2’ Teaser Trailer Is Coming

The legendary little bear is back. The BBFC have rated the first teaser trailer for Paul King’s Paddington 2, which we expect to arrive in the next few weeks. We will be sure to have here as soon as it does, as well as update if any new information comes in.

Paddington is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief…

Featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, and also starring Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins, Paddington 2 is released November 10 in the UK, and January 5, 2018, in the U.S.

