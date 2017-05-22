CONFIRMED: New Red-Band Trailer For ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Drops This Week

There better be more Whitney Houston in this – following two hilarious teasers, a new full trailer for The Hitman’s Bodyguard is set to arrive this week with Baywatch. Deluxe Digital have sent it to North American cinemas to play with the anticipated big-screen adaptation of the cult show, and we expect it online in the coming days.

The world’s top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Élodie Yung and Salma Hayek, The Hitman’s Bodyguard arrives in U.S. and UK cinemas on August 18. See the U.S. red-band teaser below:

Advertisements