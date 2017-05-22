CONFIRMED: First Trailer For ‘Victoria & Abdul’ This Week

With the release of The Beguiled edging closer and closer, Focus Features are turning their attention to bringing us the first looks at other exciting films on their slate this year… The trailer for Stephen Frears’ Victoria & Abdul – featuring the legendary Judi Dench reprising her role as Queen Victoria from John Madden’s Mrs. Brown – is set to arrive this week. With Deluxe Digital sending it out to North American cinemas for this week’s releases, we expect it online in the coming days.

When Abdul Karim, a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favor with the Queen herself. As the Queen questions the constrictions of her long-held position, the two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy. As the friendship deepens, the Queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes and joyfully reclaims her humanity.

Also starring Ali Fazal, Eddie Izzard and Tim Pigott-Smith in his final big-screen role, Victoria and Abdul is released September 8 in the UK, followed by the U.S. on September 2. Check out a selection of behind-the-scenes images from Working Title below:

In Production: Victoria & Abdul – Guards await the arrival of Her Majesty for a royal banquet // #victoriaandabdul #queenvictoria #WT #behindthescenes #periodcostume #costumedesign A post shared by Working Title (@workingtitlefilms) on May 18, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

In Production: Victoria & Abdul | The table's set for a royal banquet, on location at the Royal Naval College in Greenwich #WT A post shared by Working Title (@workingtitlefilms) on Mar 1, 2017 at 8:02am PST

In Production: Victoria & Abdul | Our many extras take their place for a lavish royal banquet #WT A post shared by Working Title (@workingtitlefilms) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Advertisements