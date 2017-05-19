News

The Tennis Rivalry Of The Century Begins In English Teaser Trailer For ‘Borg’

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Just a few days following the first look at another major tennis rivalry dramatisation with Battle of the Sexes, a short but impactful first teaser for Janus Metz Pedersen’s Borg – which follows the rise of the famed Swedish player, as well as his legendary rivalry with John McEnroe. Check the new look out below:

Award-winning Danish director Janus Metz Pedersen brings to the screen the story of one of the world’s greatest icons Björn Borg and his biggest rival, the young and talented John McEnroe – and their legendary duel during the 1980 Wimbledon tournament.

Starring Sverrir Gudnason, Shia LaBeouf and Stellan Skarsgård, Borg (also known as Borg/McEnroe or Borg vs. McEnroe outside of Sweden) is released September 22 in the UK, with a U.S. date to be announced.

