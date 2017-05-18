OFFICIAL: Final ‘Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets’ Trailer Arrives May 24

Luc Besson’s return to the space opera genre is about to kick its marketing into full swing. EuropaCorp and STX have announced that the film’s third and final trailer will arrive online next Wednesday, May 24 . See some new footage in the announcement tease below:

Valerian and Laureline are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner – blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him. Under directive from their Commander, Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha’s seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time – uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger.

Starring Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen and Rihanna, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets lands in U.S. theatres on July 21, and in the UK on August 4. See the second teaser trailer below:

