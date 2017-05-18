Cannes 2017: Netflix Debut Full Trailer For Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Okja’

(h/t @iFancyJLaw)

Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija’s horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion.