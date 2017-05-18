News

Brie Larson Shines In First ‘The Glass Castle’ Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Chronicling the adventures of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family, THE GLASS CASTLE is a remarkable story of unconditional love. Oscar® winner Brie Larson brings Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir to life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father, found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms.

The Glass Castle also stars Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. The film will be released in the U.S. on August 11, with a UK date to be announced.

