OFFICIAL: Final ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Trailer Drops Wednesday

We are nearly a month away from the release of Michael Bay’s final Transformers film, and to mark the occasion, Paramount (via Heroic Hollywood) will be rolling out the fourth – and this time, most likely final – trailer for The Last Knight tomorrow, May 17. The announcement comes from Paramount Australia, and we expect the new look to land online sometime in the afternoon UK time – we will be sure to have it here as soon as it does.

The new #Transformers: The Last Knight trailer is coming TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/dWt0aM0dQi — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountAU) May 16, 2017

Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager; Bumblebee; an English Lord; and an Oxford Professor.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci and John Turturro, Transformers: The Last Knight is released in the U.S. and UK on June 23, 2017. See the latest trailer, titled ‘Nemesis’, in 4K below:

