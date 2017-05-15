‘Wonder Woman’ Brings Out New Chinese Trailer Following Shanghai Premiere

The world press tour for Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman kicked off today with a special premiere event in Shanghai, China – with Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, as well as producers Zack and Deborah Snyder all in attendance to show off 30 minutes of footage from the film. And to mark the occasion, Warner Bros. China have launched a new Chinese trailer – offering lots of new footage not seen in the 4 previously released global trailers, much of which is from recently-released TV spots. Watch it below:

(originally via Weibo)

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Starring Gal Gadot as the titular Amazonian warrior, as well as Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright, Wonder Woman arrives in UK cinemas on June 1, followed by the U.S. on June 2.

