Special ‘Atomic Blonde’ Trailer May Be Arriving With ‘Alien: Covenant’ This Week

Now, here’s a slightly more mysterious trailer update that we aren’t quite calling as confirmed. We’ve already had a total of three trailers for David Leitch’s SXSW hit Atomic Blonde. That latest trailer has already been sent out in variants for both PG-13 and lower, as well as R-rated films; but now it appears Focus Features (via Deluxe Digital) have sent out a new variant to North American cinemas, with a specific request to be placed only with Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant, which is out in the U.S. and Canada from Thursday night.

Given Charlize Theron’s connection to Covenant – she starred in Scott’s Prometheus which this is a sequel to – such a specially-made trailer does make sense, and is a smart play from Focus to attract the Alien audience. Along with the previously-mentioned evidence with the R and PG-targeted versions of the latest trailer already existing, the likelihood is that this is indeed a new trailer – and it’s also very likely that this may remain theatre-exclusive with no online release until at least the weekend has passed.

Once we hear more about this, including any official announcements from the studio, we will be sure to update. But for now, if you want a special taste of Lorraine Broughton’s shenanigans in Berlin, get those Alien: Covenant tickets.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Also starring James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones and Sofia Boutella, the film arrives in U.S. theatres July 28, and August 11 in the UK. See the latest U.S. trailer below:

Advertisements