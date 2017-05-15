OFFICIAL: New Trailer For ‘The Emoji Movie’ On Tuesday

This had to come eventually – Sony have announced that the new (third in total) trailer for The Emoji Movie arrives on Tuesday. We’ll be sure to have the new look here when it drops online tomorrow.

Check out this new photo from the #EmojiMovie – then don't miss the newest trailer debuting tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/4THHR8kiFz — Regal Cinemas (@RegalMovies) May 15, 2017

Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression – except for Gene, an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak . Together, they embark on an epic “app-venture” through the apps on the phone, each its own wild and fun world, to find the Code that will fix Gene. But when a greater danger threatens the phone, the fate of all emojis depends on these three unlikely friends who must save their world before it’s deleted forever.

Starring T.J Miller, Ilana Glazer, Patrick Stewart and James Corden, The Emoji Movie is released July 28 in the U.S. and August 4 in the UK. See the extended teaser below:

