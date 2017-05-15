CONFIRMED: First Trailer For ‘The Glass Castle’ Arrives This Week

Not just one, but two Best Actress Oscar winners will be getting first looks at their new films this week. We’ve already mentioned Emma Stone and Battle of the Sexes, and now the first trailer for the Brie Larson-starring The Glass Castle is set to be launched this week by Lionsgate. Deluxe Digital Cinema have sent the piece out to North American cinemas for this week’s releases, and we expect the trailer online in the coming days.

Based on Jeannette Walls’ New York Times bestselling memoir, The Glass Castle stars Brie Larson as Walls, as well as Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. The film will be released in the U.S. on August 11, with a UK date to be announced.

