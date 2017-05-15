CONFIRMED: First Trailer For Sundance Hit & Cannes Debut ‘Patti Cake$’ This Week

And our final sent-to-cinemas trailer update for the week – Fox Searchlight will launch the first trailer for Sundance hit and Cannes 2017 Directors’ Fortnight debut Patti Cake$ this week. Deluxe Digital have sent the trailer to North American cinemas for this week’s releases, and we expect it online in the next few days.

Fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in Jersey where her life is falling apart, Patti tries to reach the big time in the hip hop scene with original and affecting music. Cheered on by her grandmother and only friends, Jheri and Basterd, Patti also shoulders her mother’s heartaches and misfortunes.

Introducing Danielle Macdonald in what is described as a breakout role for the Australian actress, Patti Cake$ is released July 7 in select U.S. theatres, followed by the UK on September 1.

