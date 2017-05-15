CONFIRMED: ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Serves Up First Trailer This Week

First Wonder, now Battle of the Sexes – the season of first looks at this year’s awards-aimed films is officially underway. Fox Searchlight are set to debut the teaser trailer for Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ dramatisation of the 1973 showdown between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs this week, with Deluxe Digital Cinema sending the piece out to North American cinemas for this week’s releases.

To note – the reason there are two trailers is because “Trailer B” is a re-edited version of the first one that is suitable to play with G or PG-rated films, and both trailers are green-band. Only one trailer will be released online, and it will be the unedited version.

We expect the trailer to land online in the coming days, and we will be sure to have it here when it does – as well as if and when the studio announces the trailer’s launch.

The electrifying 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs was billed as THE BATTLE OF THE SEXES and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time. The match caught the zeitgeistand sparked a global conversation on gender equality, spurring on the feminist movement. Trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs were on opposite sides of a binary argument, but off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. With a supportive husband urging her to fight the Establishment for equal pay, the fiercely private King was also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, while Riggs gambled his legacy and reputation in a bid to relive the glories of his past. Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis courts and animated the discussions between men and women in bedrooms and boardrooms around the world.

Starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell, and produced by Danny Boyle, Battle of the Sexes is released in the U.S. on September 22, followed by the UK on November 24.

Advertisements