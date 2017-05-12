OFFICIAL: First Trailer For A24’s ‘Good Time’ Lands On Tuesday

Ever the creative bunch, A24 have cheekily announced the drop date for the first look at Ben & Josh Safdie’s Cannes 2017 competitor Good Time. In a tweet from the final mixing of the trailer, the studio have revealed that the trailer will arrive on Tuesday, May 16.

Next Tuesday sounds like a pretty good time for a trailer. pic.twitter.com/hON7PQo6N0 — A24 (@A24) May 12, 2017

(h/t @MattCasillasSSB)

We will be sure to have the trailer here when it drops online on Tuesday.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Barkhad Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh, Good Time is released August 11 in the U.S., with a UK date to be announced.

