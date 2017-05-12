IN THE PIPELINE: First Trailer For ‘Wonder’ On The Way

Let the awards season trailers begin. With the summer movie season underway, and having already seen footage from most of the autumn/winter blockbusters, it’s time for the end-of-year prestige and awards-aimed dramas to take centre stage. Lionsgate are due to launch the first trailer for Stephen Chbosky’s Wonder, an adaptation of R. J. Palacio’s acclaimed novels which is likely to be the studio’s main awards play this year, in the coming weeks – with the first look being rated by Alberta Film Ratings today.

The trailer was previously screened back in March to assembled press at CinemaCon. While it’s currently unknown if it’s the same trailer that will be released publicly, check out some reactions below:

The trailer for Wonder is a straight shot to the feels. What a beautiful looking movie with Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts. #CinemaCon — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) March 30, 2017

Wonder looks VERY studio. Don't think it's an awards movie from this sneak. #Cinemacon — Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) March 30, 2017

Lionsgate shows first look at Wonder starring Jacob Tremblay & Julia Roberts. Looks like Eric Stoltz's "Mask" for new generation #Cinemacon — Yahoo Movies (@YahooMovies) March 30, 2017

As always, we will be sure to update as soon as there’s more information on the trailer, including any official online launch announcements and theatrical placements.

Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to discover their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.

Starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, Wonder is released in the U.S. on November 17 and in the UK on December 8.

