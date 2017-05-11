Tensions Run High In New Trailer For ‘6 Days’

Icon UK have launched the tense full trailer for Toa Fraser’s 6 Days – a dramatisation of the 1980 raid on the Iranian Embassy in London. See the new look, as well as last month’s teaser trailer, below:

In April 1980, six armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London, taking 26 people inside hostage. Over the next six days a tense standoff took place, all the while a group of highly trained soldiers from the SAS prepared for a raid, the likes of which the world had never seen before.

Starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish, 6 Days is released on August 4 in the UK, with U.S. release plans to be announced.

Advertisements