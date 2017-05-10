The Rivalry Is On In Another New ‘Cars 3’ Trailer

The recent full trailer not enough? With the TV spots picking up steam ahead of next month’s release, Pixar have dropped yet another – fifth in total – trailer for Cars 3. Watch it below:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

With Owen Wilson returning as the voice of Lightning McQueen and featuring Cristela Alonzo and Armie Hammer, Cars 3 is released June 16 in the U.S. and July 14 in the UK.

