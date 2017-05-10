News

The Rivalry Is On In Another New ‘Cars 3’ Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

The recent full trailer not enough? With the TV spots picking up steam ahead of next month’s release, Pixar have dropped yet another – fifth in total – trailer for Cars 3. Watch it below:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

With Owen Wilson returning as the voice of Lightning McQueen and featuring Cristela Alonzo and Armie Hammer, Cars 3 is released June 16 in the U.S. and July 14 in the UK.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s