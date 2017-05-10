New UK Trailer For ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Brings On The Mayhem & More Whitney Houston

It was only a few weeks ago that the hysterical Whitney Houston-soundtracked red-band trailer for Patrick Hughes’ The Hitman’s Bodyguard landed. And now, Lionsgate UK are following it up with a new, admittedly less foul-mouthed, international teaser. Watch it, alongside a recently-released green-band version of last month’s U.S. teaser, below:

The world’s top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

Also starring Gary Oldman, Élodie Yung and Salma Hayek, The Hitman’s Bodyguard arrives in U.S. and UK cinemas on August 18.

